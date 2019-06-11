Akron police arrest suspect in murder of 21-year-old man

Posted 7:18 pm, June 11, 2019, by

De'Jon Cash (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department arrested a suspect minutes after a murder on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting on Spicer Street at about 12:30 p.m. Police said they found the victim, a 21-year-old man, in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, officers located De’Jon Cash, 30, of Akron, in a parking lot on East Exchange Street. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The victim’s name was not released.

