Wanted: Reward offered for help capturing violent fugitive

AKRON- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that could lead to the capture of a dangerous fugitive.

Eugene Wells, 24, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and Akron police on charges of aggravated murder.

Wells is accused of shooting and killing Walter Matthew JR. on June 3.

Authorities say Eugene Wells is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address is near the 100 block of Fulton Street in Akron.

Police warn Wells is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous.