MENTOR, Ohio– The owners of Mentor Family Foods wants people to know it remains open despite an earthquake.

A 4.2 quake happened in Lake Erie near Eastlake Monday morning. No one was injured and no damage was reported.

But it was enough to topple some bottled beverages inside the store on Lakeshore Boulevard.

“We won’t let the devastation shown here slow us down,” Mentor Family Foods posted on Facebook, along with the video.