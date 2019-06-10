Video: Monkey on loose in Trumbull County recovered by owner

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Capuchin monkey that was on the loose in Trumbull County has been reunited with his owner.

The Braceville Police Department said he received several calls about a monkey running loose on Braceville Robinson Road Monday morning. The police department posted video of the monkey running across the roof of a garage.

The animal, named Teeko, was captured by its owner.

According to WKBN in Youngstown, the monkey was also spotted at a gas station on Route 5, where it was baring teeth and running between semis.