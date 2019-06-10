Toledo zoo welcomes snow leopard cub

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo Zoo has a new baby.
A snow leopard cub was born on May 25, but the zoo made the announcement with a sweet photo Monday.
They yet-to-be named cub is in a den with its mom, Greta.
Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, as there are believed to be around 6,500 left in the wild.