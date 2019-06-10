Toledo zoo welcomes snow leopard cub

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo Zoo has a new baby.

A snow leopard cub was born on May 25, but the zoo made the announcement with a sweet photo Monday.

And baby makes three… Join us in welcoming to the world a snow leopard cub, born in the early morning hours of May 25! Born to mom, Greta and dad, Shishir, the yet-to-be-sexed cub is currently in an off exhibit den with mom, where it is video monitored by animal care staff. The cub is expected to make its exhibit debut in the fall. Until then, stay tuned to the Zoo's social for more cub cuteness, including gender reveal and name chosen by keeper staff. . . #toledozoo #toledo #zoo #wild #ohio #nwohio #toledoohio #nature #wildlife #ilovemyzoo #mustdozoo #zooinit #lovethe419 #animals #animallovers #animaladdicts #snowleopard #snowleopardcub #babyanimals #mammals #catsofinstagram #kitten #ghostcat

They yet-to-be named cub is in a den with its mom, Greta.

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, as there are believed to be around 6,500 left in the wild.

