After a wet day, we will start to clear out tonight, but since it’s so breezy, fog shouldn’t be an issue. Cooler days are among us as a high pressure system moves in. Sunshine will dominate over our region for the next two days.

Another cold front will bring the showers back along with “fall-like” temperatures on Thursday. Don’t worry, we still have a ton of summer left in the tank!

Here is our 8-day forecast: