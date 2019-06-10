× Sail away aboard a Tall Ship in the Parade of Sail on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival is coming to Cleveland in July.

At 9 a.m. Monday, June 10, the 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships website is releasing a limited amount of “Sail Away” tickets.

They start at $65.

You’ll have the chance to sail aboard one of the Tall Ships during July 11th’s ceremonial Parade of Sail.

The ticket price includes a parking pass and access to the VIP Captain’s Reception.

Daily General Admission to Cleveland Tall Ships Festival are priced starting at $10.

The festival will bring 10 ships to the city’s port, July 11-14.

The event will feature waterfront events and showcase the history of the maritime industry in Cleveland.

The festival was last in Cleveland in 2013.

The ships will be stored north of First Energy Stadium.

