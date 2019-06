Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are investigating an accident that left one person dead.

Police told Fox 8's Patty Harken that a pedestrian was hit by a car along Tallmadge Avenue near Yellowstone Avenue.

The pedestrian -- who has not been identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tallmadge Avenue was closed between Hyde Park and Blackstone Avenues while police investigated.

