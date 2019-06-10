One man killed, 3 injured in shooting at Cleveland’s Kerruish Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shootout that happened Sunday at Kerruish Park on Tarkington Ave.

According to a police report, officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired around 10:20 p.m.

Police say EMS workers were treating a shooting victim at the scene.

21-year-old Frankie Dwayne Jackson III died at Metro hospital.

According to the police report, two shooting victims received treatement at South Pointe Hospital, and another man was taken by private vehicle for treatment at Hillcrest Hospital.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, according to the report.

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating.

