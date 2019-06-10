Ohio among top 15 most fun states in country according to new survey

Ohio is among the top 15 most fun states in the country, according to a new survey.
WalletHub compared 50 states across 26 key indicators to come up with the list. The indicators include restaurants, movie theaters and performing arts theaters.
Ohio came in at No. 13 overall, in part due to most golf courses and country clubs. It came in No. 18 in an entertainment and recreation ranking, and No. 8 in a nightlife ranking.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania was No. 8 overall on the list. It ranked No. 9 on entertainment and recreation and No. 7 on nightlife.
The entire top 15 list is as follows:
15.) New Mexico
14.) Arizona
13.) Ohio
12.) Missouri
11.) Illinois
10.) Texas
9.) Oregon
8.) Pennsylvania
7.) Minnesota
6.) Nevada
5.) Colorado
4.) Washington
3.) New York
2.) Florida
1.) California
