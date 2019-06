CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a compilation video of its highway cameras during the moments the earthquake hit near Eastlake.

Did you feel that rumble this morning Cleveland? Well if you missed it, we caught this morning's earthquake on multiple #OHGO cameras. Check it out! #Clevelandreallyrocks pic.twitter.com/UjV60VlvpP — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 10, 2019

From the video you can see a lot off places really were shaken up.

There are no reports of injuries or damage from the magnitude 4.0 earthquake.

Continuing coverage here.