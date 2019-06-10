Navy combat ship USS Billings stops in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The Navy’s newest combat ship, the USS Billings, arrived in Cleveland on Monday.

It’s docked near the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Navy said the USS Billings stopped in Cleveland on its trip from a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, where it was built. It will officially join the fleet on Aug. 3 in Key West, Florida.

The massive vessel has its own helicopter pad and a ramp for small boats. According to the Navy, it’s designed for near-shore environments, but capable of handling open-ocean threats like mines and diesel submarines.