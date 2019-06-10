Motorcyclist killed in Richland County crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday.

Troopers responded to Eby at Franklin Church Road around 3 p.m.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was turning onto Eby Road when he left the road and hit a tree.

The driver has been identified as Casey Yost, 59, of Shiloh.

Yost was killed in the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol and drug usage are a factor in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Yost was not wearing a helmet.

