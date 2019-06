Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help locate missing people across Northeast Ohio.

Jylissa Jackson, 28, was last seen May 29 at the intersection of West 44th Street and Clark.

Jylissa is 5'11" and weighs 350 pounds.

She takes medication daily and doesn't have it with her.

If you have any information on Jylissa's whereabouts please call Cleveland police at 216-623-2541.

