Lake County Captains become Quake County Captains after earthquake

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The Lake County Captains will become the Quake County Captains for one day only following an earthquake in Lake Erie near Eastlake.

The team is offering $4 tickets for Tuesday’s game in honor of the 4.2 magnitude quake. Milkshakes will be $4 as the Captains shake things up at Classic Park in Eastlake.

“While this tongue-in-cheek, one-day promotion is meant to be fun for fans in attendance at Tuesday’s game, the Captains realize that severe natural disasters do happen and affect people around the world. With that said, Captains Charities will donate the proceeds from Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle to the American Red Cross for natural disaster relief,” the team said in a news release on Monday.

The Captains are not producing merchandise for the promotion.

Tickets are available online and at the box office.