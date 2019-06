CLEVELAND– Jose Ramirez is going to be a dad.

The Cleveland Indians third baseman posted on Instagram on Monday that he’s expecting a baby girl. No word on a due date.

“God’s plans are perfect,” he wrote in Spanish.

The 26-year-old is a two-time MLB All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He’s struggled this Ā season, batting .203.

