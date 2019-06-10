It’s a big dill! Malley’s to offer chocolate covered pickles for dad’s day

Sunday is dad’s big day and Malley’s Chocolates has a savory treat to help celebrate him.

Starting Friday at noon at all of Malley’s 23 locations, you can pick up a box of chocolate covered pickles for dad or even treat yourself!

Malley’s says they are too fragile to ship, so hurry while supplies last.

Also for all the pickle aficionados out there.. Mark your calendars for August 24.

The Cleveland Pickle Festival is coming this summer.

The event is at North Coast Harbor on the East 9th Street Pier on Saturday, Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition to pickle-themed foods and pickle beer, fans of the fermented vegetable can also enjoy live music and a pickle eating contest. Admission is free.

Proceeds from the fest benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers, which recruits people to help with more than 100 local non-profit organizations.

**More information here**