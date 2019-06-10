Is a sick pet a valid excuse for missing work? Pet owners think so

Posted 5:53 am, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58AM, June 10, 2019

A new study finds that when it comes to their pets, pet parents are willing to lie.

A Onepoll study conducted in conjunction with Fuzzy Pet Health found 65-percent of pet owners lie to their employers about taking their animals to the vet.

Most don’t believe their boss would think it’s a valid excuse for missing work.

More than a third of workers (39-percent) admit to taking a day off from work because of a sick pet.

It’s not just about work.

Three in 10 say they have cancelled plans with friends to spend time with their pets.

