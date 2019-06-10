I-Team: Video shows what it took to grab pit bull after vicious attack on couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing what it took to control a family dog after a vicious attack, and now that family is speaking out with a message for you.

Police video shows Cleveland patrol officers and animal control officers struggling to haul in a very large pit bull. They say the dog had attacked a husband and wife in the home.

Ultimately, officers took out three pit bulls, and the man and woman both went to the hospital.

It happened last month on West 47th, and the video has just been released to the I-Team.

"I don't know what happened to him? He just snapped,” said Linda Tripp.

She described a terrifying attack by the dog she called ‘Blue.' She added, “And then he grabbed my arm, pulled me off the couch and tearing my arm apart. My husband grabbed him because he was attacking me, and then he attacked my husband."

Video shows an animal control officer repeatedly shouting to the dog to, “sit down” as the dog angrily barked and growled.

Finally, an animal control officer controlled the dog with a collar at the end of a long pole. The dog later was put to sleep.

The family has loved pit bulls. But a recent study at Ohio State University found the breeds most likely to bite are mixed breeds, pit bulls, and German shepherds. And now Linda Tripp has a warning after finding out what can happen in an instant.

She said, “be cautious. Watch at all times. He turned on me. I don't understand why, but he turned on me."

Investigators say, generally, dogs don’t attack unless something sets them off. Clearly, on the night, in this case, something went wrong.

The family now has just one pit bull. Still, thinking about the one that flew into a rage.

Tripp said, "I loved that dog. I had him since he was two months old."