Gwyneth Paltrow says she and husband Brad Falchuk don’t live together full-time

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing an unorthodox living situation between she and husband Brad Falchuck that even her intimacy coach approves of.

In an interview with “The Sunday Times,” Paltrow said she and Falchuk, whom she married in September, only live together four nights a week. The other three nights, Falchuk lives at his own house.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she told “The Sunday Times.”

Paltrow said her intimacy coach told her the living situation gives her marriage “polarity.”

Paltrow announced her engagement to Falchuk in Goop magazine’s January 2018 issue, in which she described him as the “man I was meant to be with.”

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said of their relationship. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

This is Paltrow’s second marriage.

