Geauga woman charged with murdering newborn by leaving it in a bag in the woods held on $250,000 bond

Posted 6:53 am, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 10, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio - Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of murder and aggravated murder for the death of a baby in 1993.

Prosecutors say Ritchey put her newborn child in a bag and left it in the woods.

The child was known as baby doe and later, "Geauga's Child."

Ritchey was arrested on Thursday.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey (Courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors say she admitted to the crime and also said she had done it before.

That case is currently under investigation.

Ritchey entered a not guilty plea on both charges Monday.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Each charge carries a penalty of a life sentence and fines.

The judge set her bond at $250,000.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.464152 by -81.207816.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.