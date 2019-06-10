Geauga woman charged with murdering newborn by leaving it in a bag in the woods held on $250,000 bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio - Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of murder and aggravated murder for the death of a baby in 1993.

Prosecutors say Ritchey put her newborn child in a bag and left it in the woods.

The child was known as baby doe and later, "Geauga's Child."

Ritchey was arrested on Thursday.

Prosecutors say she admitted to the crime and also said she had done it before.

That case is currently under investigation.

Ritchey entered a not guilty plea on both charges Monday.

Each charge carries a penalty of a life sentence and fines.

The judge set her bond at $250,000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video