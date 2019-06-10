Former Browns tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. convicted of raping homeless woman

Kellen Winslow #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last year in San Diego County.

A jury returned the verdict Monday in San Diego Superior Court in Vista but was continuing to deliberate on two more counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

He also was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

Winslow faces up to life in prison.

All five women testified at the trial.

Defense attorneys argued the women invented the allegations to prey on his wealth. Prosecutors say he felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

