Elyria residents hope warning signs stop speeders in their tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA- The signs say it all, 'Slow down, children at play,' and also warning drivers police are watching.

Longtime Elyria resident, Sarah George started a petition and posted the signs along Bell Avenue last year, after a speeding car plowed through her neighbor's front yard. "It's not about me, it's about the kids. This is not a freeway. This is a neighborhood and we deserve better than this," George told FOX 8 Monday.

Resident Abdul Shareef told us, “everyone has kids around here, I have a 4-year-old daughter that plays out here and they have hands down there that play and at least once a month there are tire tracks in somebody’s yard.”

Those living in the area say drivers often use the avenue as a cut-through between West River Road and Route 57.

But even with the yard signs and posted city signs showing the 25-mile-an hour speed limit, Elyria police captain Chris Costantino says they constantly issue dozens of warnings and citations, especially during the summer months.

Constantino adds, “We’ve got our officers doing but directly patrolling that area meaning every time they have available free time they’re going in that area and running radar, pulling people over that are speeding.”

So what will it take to stop the speeders for good?

Shareef suggested, “They need to put a speed trap camera up on each corner that would help.”

Police say regarding the chances of installing speed cameras or those digital signs that display a drivers speed, it will be up to city council to decide.