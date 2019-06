EASTLAKE, Ohio – There are no damage or injury reports following a magnitude 4.0 earthquake that hit Eastlake and was felt across Northeast Ohio Monday.

Twitter was one of the first places the tremor was reported.

We are waiting for the experts to affirm what was probably an earthquake here in NEO but please tune in to the news. Dispatch is being overwhelmed with 911 calls – we don't know anymore than you do at this point. — City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) June 10, 2019

We also felt the shaking. We suspect that it was an earthquake but are awaiting further information. No reports of damage but getting lots of calls asking what it was. — Wickliffe Police (@WickliffePolice) June 10, 2019

Um, I think we just had an earthquake. Pretty big one, for Ohio at least. I felt it in Mayfield heights, and Iā€™m hearing it was felt in Mentor, too. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/Eq8VoBRY8e — KevInCLE (@ClevelandKevin) June 10, 2019

Ohhh so we doing earthquakes now? pic.twitter.com/3m5WGdMkKf — The Best Western Is Next Door (@BeautyFlawed_) June 10, 2019

Me, four hours ago: Man, I hope it's a quiet, relaxed Monday. Northeast Ohio earthquake: Nah, sis. — Stephanie Metzger (@7thInningSteph) June 10, 2019

I SURVIVED THE CLEVELAND EARTHQUAKE ….T-SHIRTS AVAILABLE NOW !!!! — Jeremy Powell (@JeremyinAkron) June 10, 2019

Brain: Don't make earthquake puns don't make earthquake puns don't make earthquake puns HEY CLEVELAND ROCKS GUYS – LITERALLY! — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) June 10, 2019

The damages and the mess from my home in Eastlake from the Cleveland Earthquake. We will not quit! We will rebuild! #Earthquake #Cleveland #gobrowns pic.twitter.com/487KANJKWs — Dan Brown (@XDanBrown) June 10, 2019

Continuing coverage here.