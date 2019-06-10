Beach hazard statement Monday, thunderstorms expected for the drive home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain and Ottawa counties. There is a high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents through late Monday.

The Monday morning commute might be wet for a few folks, but the late afternoon commute you could be dodging storms.

A cold front is ushering moisture out of the deep south. There could be showers and a couple rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe expected. Look for more storms to develop around lunchtime and continue through the afternoon. Some places could see rain totals over an inch.

The west side could see rain from 10 am-4 pm and the east side might start off drier but the storms don’t leave Northeast Ohio until dinnertime.

Then we dry-out by the evening and back to cooler air as we head into the middle of the week.

