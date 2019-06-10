Attorneys for woman allegedly tortured in jail, file complaint with Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Attorneys for a Cleveland woman, who says she was tortured in the Cuyahoga County Jail, has filed suit in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday hoping to end what they believe are efforts by the jailers to hide the evidence of their crimes.

Atty . Subodh Chandra and other attorneys representing Chantelle Glass say they have been trying to obtain records about her time in the jail, and about the discipline given to corrections officers.

“Despite repeated requests and entreaties, including to new Cuyahoga County Law Director Greg Huth, the county has not yet provided Ms. Glass with a single record related to her detention or attack—despite releasing some of them to the press,” said Atty. Subodh Chandra. “Last July based on an old misdemeanor warrant out of New Jersey they booked her into the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, where, she states, jailers refused to let her make a phone call to tell her family where she was or to find a lawyer.”

The incident occurred back in July 2018 inside the Cuyahoga County Jail. The video led to the corrections officers being indicted and criminally charged this past April.

The complaint filed alleges that when she pounded on the door of her cell to get a guard’s attention and ask for her phone call, a corrections officer threatened to tie her down and Mace her.

“When she continued to demand a phone call, corrections officers followed through on their threat,” Chandra said.

Video released to the media but not Glass, shows her being restrained and maced.

“Corporal Idris-Farid Clark began preparing to attack Ms. Glass before she even entered the room, shaking his bottle of pepper spray in anticipation,” Chandra stated. “Corrections Officer Robert Marsh then brought Ms. Glass out of her cell and strapped her into a restraint chair. Once she was in the chair and strapped down, Marsh hit her in the face, and Clark grabbed her hair while emptying his bottle of pepper spray into her face. Other officers stood by and did nothing.”

Chandra said after the attack guards dumped a bucket of water on her and left her alone in a cell for hours.

She was eventually released from jail without any charges.

Ms. Glass is represented by Ashlie Case Sletvold, Subodh Chandra, and Brian Bardwell.

Both Clark and Marsh were indicted on multiple charges including assault and unlawful restraint. Both pleaded not guilty.

Over the past two months, seven corrections officers and the jails former director have all been indicted on various charges stemming from different incidents, ranging from assault to excessive force and even not getting an inmate medical help who later died.

Well over half a dozen inmates have died at the jail leading to a much larger probe by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.