Actress Pauley Perrette claims she is ‘terrified’ of former NCIS costar ‘attacking’ her

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette said in a new tweet that she is never returning to the hit show.

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” she wrote.

“I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me,” Perrette continued. “I have nightmares about it.”

“Harmon” is NCIS star Mark Harmon.

In a series of tweets posted back in May of 2018, Perrette wrote that “Multiple Physical Assaults” caused her to leave the show. She also claimed there was a “machine” keeping her silent and “feeding FALSE stories” about her.

After posting the recent tweet, fans accused of Perrette of seeking publicity for her new show.

In fact, she ended her tweet by saying, “I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

Other fans defended her and showed support following her accusations.

In reporting the story, Fox News reached out to CBS and Harmon, but did not get a response to their request for comment.