12-year-old on bike hit and killed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Route 61 and Dininger Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the highway patrol, a 12-year-old on a bike was headed westbound on Dininger Road.

The child did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Jeep that was headed southbound on State Route 61.

The 12-year-old was killed.

The child was not wearing a helmet or any protective gear.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash. Alcohol and drug use are not a factor.

The 12-year-old was from Shelby and has not been identified.