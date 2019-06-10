12-year-old on bike hit and killed in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Route 61 and Dininger Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.
According to the highway patrol, a 12-year-old on a bike was headed westbound on Dininger Road.
The child did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Jeep that was headed southbound on State Route 61.
The 12-year-old was killed.
The child was not wearing a helmet or any protective gear.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash. Alcohol and drug use are not a factor.
The 12-year-old was from Shelby and has not been identified.
40.758390 -82.515447