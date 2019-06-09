× Woman charged with infant’s murder in 1993 Geauga County cold case in court Monday

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — The woman accused of dumping her newborn son in a wooded area of Geauga County back in 1993 is due in court Monday.

When authorities discovered the baby’s body it was wrapped in a plastic bag and had been mauled by animals.

Members of the community came forward and had clothing made for the child’s funeral and burial. He was referred to as “Geauga’s Child” on his gravestone.

Now after 26 years of searching for the infant’s mother, police have arrested and charged Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, with one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder.

Ritchey allegedly admitted that she had birthed the child, placed him in a trash bag and dumped him.

Authorities say she also told investigators she gave birth to another child two years earlier and also disposed of that baby the same way. Officers have searched the area she allegedly dumped that child and were unable to find any evidence. They say they’re continuing their investigation.

Ritchey will be arraigned at the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas at 9:30 a.m. Monday. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

Continuing coverage, here.