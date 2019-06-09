VIDEO: Storm sends Chick-fil-A cow flying through air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Cow on the loose! Strong winds caused the Chick-fil-A mascot to create of one the most famous scenes from the mid-90s film Twister.

Social media user Savannah Wallace shared footage of the rogue Chick-fil-A cow flying through the Montgomery, Alabama air with Fox News.

The video is similar to the scene in the 1996 film where a cow flys past the film's protagonists.

Luckily, in Wallace's video its just an inflatable cow flying around and not real animals.

She told the news outlet that the cow did hit several cars, including hers. She said it didn't seem to cause any damage.

