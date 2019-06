PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – The Portage County Water Rescue Team (PCWRT) teamed up with the Kent Fire Department to rescue a group of people who were stranded on intertubes on the Cuyahoga River Saturday afternoon.

The group was stuck against a large, downed tree, according to PCWRT.

The fire department and rescue team deployed rescue boats to pull the people to safety.

No one was hurt.

PCWRT wants to remind everyone to always have a personal flotation device.