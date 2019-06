AKRON, Ohio – Mentor faced off with St. Ignatius in the OHSAA Division I state tournament Sunday.

St. Ignatius picked up two runs in the top of the 10th inning to win 4-2.

This was Mentor’s first state final since 2007.

Two other Northeast Ohio teams are competing in their divisions Sunday.

Gilmour Academy is competing in the final for OHSAA Division II.

Hillsdale from Jeromesville is competing in OHSAA Division IV.