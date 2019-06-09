Spotty showers overnight, chance of storms Monday

CLEVELAND — There is a chance of a few spotty showers Sunday evening, however many backyards will remain dry. Overnight there is a risk of a few rumbles of thunder and more showers as the rain chances increase.

That won’t be the case on Monday. The next cold front will usher in the moisture out of the deep south. Showers and a couple rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe expected, look for more storms to develop around lunchtime and continue through the afternoon. Then we dry by the evening time and back to cooler temps. as we head into the middle of the week.

Monday’s forecast isn’t looking great! However things will improve west to east starting in the late afternoon.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.