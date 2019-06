SEBRING, Ohio – One man is facing charges after a raid in Sebring.

Officers with Sebring Police Department, Goshen and Smith Township executed a search warrant Sunday morning in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue.

According to police, they found 15 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana, explosives, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Robert Bell is in custody and faces multiple charges.