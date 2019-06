AVON, Ohio – If you’re looking for something to do with your family Sunday, you can help plant hope.

Sunday is the “2019 Planting Hope Day.”

They’ll be planting from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maria’s Field of Hope at 35135 Chester Rd. in Avon.

According to the Prayers from Maria website, today’s planting will yield sunflowers in September.

They will provide some hand shovels, but it’s always a good idea to bring your own if you have one.

