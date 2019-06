ELYRIA, Ohio – A crash involving a SUV and a mini bike is under investigation in Elyria.

It happened on 15th Street and West Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Elyria Firefighters Local 474 posted a photo of the crash on their Facebook page.

You can hardly see the wheels of the mini bike from underneath the vehicle.

FOX 8 has reached out to learn more about the crash, and the condition of the rider.