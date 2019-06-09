× Divers recover body of man who fell off Huron Pier

HURON, Ohio — The body of a man who fell in Lake Erie Saturday night has been recovered.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Huron police and firefighters spent about 23 hours searching for the 19-year-old man.

He reportedly fell off the Huron Pier around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and hadn’t been seen since.

According to Huron Fire Department, divers recovered the body around 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

Officials believe he was trying to get from the pier to the lighthouse. They said that waves were crashing on and over the pier and he was likely knocked off the pier by a wave.

His body was found in the same area that he was reported to have entered the water.

The Huron police chief said it is a tragedy and the department extends “our sympathies to the victim’s family.”

Police had blocked off the Huron Pier while they conducting their search. It has since been reopened.

