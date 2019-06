HURON, Ohio – The U.S. Coast Guard, Huron police and firefighters are searching for a man who fell in Lake Erie Saturday night.

Huron police tell the Fox 8 I-Team the man fell off the Huron Pier around 7:30 p.m.

The Huron Police Association reports the pier is closed until further notice.

Bob Lippert, the Huron police chief, reports boats are on the water searching Sunday.

