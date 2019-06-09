Firefighters climb Cleveland’s Terminal Tower to honor those who died helping others during 9/11 attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Northeast Ohio firefighters honored their bravest Sunday, remembering the sacrifices of our first responders and military heroes.

They wore their firefighting gear and climbed to the top of all 31 floors of the Terminal Tower.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, who put on Sunday's climb, remembers the life of New York City Firefighter Stephen Siller who ran through the Battery Tunnel, went into the World Trade Center and died when the twin towers collapsed.

Each climber wore a badge or several badges of first responders who died helping others after the September 11 attacks. They went up the 31 floors of One Cleveland Center four times, three times up to the very top.

They also went to the eleventh floor once to mark the distance Siller and other firefighters traveled as they sought to help others.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation honors Siller and the more than 300 first responders who died September 11, 2001.