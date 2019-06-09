Body of missing Texas police chief found

Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed has been found, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reed had been missing since falling off a boat on Friday while on a fishing trip with his wife.

Officials said his body was found at 7:54 a.m. Sunday.

He did not have a life jacket on at the time, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon told reporters.

His wife, Jana Reed, and their children Chase, Logan and Alexis, thanked those searching for him and offering love and strength.

Google Map for coordinates 29.376350 by -94.852064.

