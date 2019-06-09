Alliance police issue safety warning about marketplace purchases after two citizens robbed

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Alliance police are reminding citizens to be careful when using buy, sell and trade style markets to make purchases.

According to police, 20-year-old Anthony R. Myers was arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing two people he met up with or a “Buy, Sell and Trade” transaction.

In the first robbery, he reportedly threatened the victim with a gun. In the second he victimized a 70-year-old person, police said.

Police found Myers a short time later with the stolen products in his possession and arrested him.

Now they’re reminding residents that although these online marketplaces are great resources for selling and purchasing items, it is important to be cautious. Police say many predators try to take advantage of legitimate buyers and sellers.

Police advise citizens to meet in safe, public locations and never use your residence or home as the transaction place unless you truly trust the person.

They also suggest uses places with lots of cameras, such as newer gas stations or Walmart parking lots. Residents can also meet at the police station to make their exchanges.

Police reiterate that your safety is the most important thing.