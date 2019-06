Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE SWAN, Washington - Five people are dead in White Swan, Washington, after an incident at multiple locations.

The FBI is assisting the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Yakama Tribal Police, according to KAPP.

KAPP reports three bodies were found in one location, another body was found in a 2nd location and one person died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office reports two persons of interest are in custody.