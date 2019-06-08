VIDEO: Florida Burger King worker seen mopping tables

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Burger King employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop.

According to WJXT, a customer, Katie Duran, recorded video of the incident Thursday night.

Duran told the news outlet that before the employee began mopping the table where her family had just eaten, she saw the same employee mopping the floors.

“I was just disgusted, honestly,” she reportedly said. “I had just ate on that table. Did you do this yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?”

Burger King condemned the employee’s actions in a statement provided to WJXT:

“The action depicted in the video is unacceptable and not in line with our brand standards or operational procedures. We have strict protocols around cleanliness and food safety. The restaurant owner will be re-training his team on all operational protocols.”

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which regulates restaurants, provided the news outlet with a statement too, saying that employee’c leaning habits are a violation of federal rules. The statement reads:

“Pursuant to the FDA Food Code, cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces must be clean and held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution. A floor mop is not an acceptable cleaning implement.”

A consumer investigator reportedly discovered that particular Burger King location had many health code violations back in February including vents in the kitchen containing mold, lack of hair nets while prepping food and the interior of freezer soiled with food residue.

More Burger King stories, here.