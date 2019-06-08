Vermilion police search for dog who ran away after being rescued from house fire

VERMILION, Ohio — Vermilion police are asking for your help locating a dog that ran away during a house fire Saturday.

Vermilion police said the fire broke out at a house on Roanoke Drive at Regina Drive.

The Vermilion Fire Department evacuated three dogs from the home.

One of the dogs, named Shelby, was reportedly frightened and ran away from the scene.

Police say Shelby was spotted in the area of Sunnyside Road and Shady Lake area and near the Farm Market.

Shelby is described as “extremely skittish.” Police say if anyone sees her, please do not approach her because she will run.

Instead call the Vermilion Police Department at (440) 967-6116 so authorities can advise the owners and get her back.