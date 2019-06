CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for two women who assaulted a cashier and then took her phone at the Steelyard Commons Walmart.

It happened on May 23.

Police say two women came up to the cashier while she was helping a customer, punched her in the head and then grabbed the phone during the assault.

The women were captured in multiple surveillance photos.

Call (216)623-5218 if you can help.