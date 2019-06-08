Park bench dedicated in honor, remembrance of North Royalton family killed in their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A special memorial dedication was held at a local park to honor a mother and two daughters who were tragically killed two years ago.

Friends, family and community leaders gathered at Memorial Park in North Royalton for a memorial bench and tree dedication ceremony in memory of Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.

"The hope is by dedicating this bench and tree, people will remember them not for the evil that was done to them and taken from this world, but the positive legacy they leave behind with the bench and the tree. And, hopefully, more people will enjoy the park and think of them in that light," said City Councilman Dan Langshaw.

The family was killed in their home in June 2017 by George Brinkman, 45.

Brinkman, who confessed to the killings, had been friends with Taylor since high school, but family believe he wanted to be more than friends.

He was sentenced to the death penalty last year, as well as to 47 years in Lorain Correctional Institute for consecutive sentences on multiple felony counts including aggravated murder, kidnapping and gross abuse of a corpse.

Organizers of Saturday's memorial said the Pifer sisters were avid readers and loved going to the local library. The newly dedicated park bench will now serve as a place for the community to remember and honor them.

