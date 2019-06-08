Over 1,200 people participate in Cleveland Indians’ First Pitch of Summer event at League Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians, along with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission kicked off the summer with a Celebration of baseball, sunshine and community fun.

They held the First Pitch of Summer event at League Park Saturday.

About 1,200 people gathered at the park and pitched a baseball down the line until the ball made it's way to Progressive Field. It was a three mile journey.

That same ball was then used in the ceremonial first pitch at the stadium for the Indians vs. Yankees game.

Volunteers have come from all over the region to participate in the event.

Professional baseball has been played in the city since 1869 and League Park was the home of Cleveland baseball from 1901 until 1947. And, this summer, Cleveland will be the center of the baseball world as the All-Star Game takes place in July.

