More tickets released for Jason Mraz, Contemporary Youth Orchestra concert Sunday

CLEVELAND -- More tickets have been released for the Contemporary Youth Orchestra's concert with Grammy award winner Jason Mraz.

Mraz teamed up with CYO for his first ever orchestra concert June 8 and 9 at Severance Hall.

The concert at Severance Hall will feature a catalogue of his music including fan favorites and hits. Mraz will be backed by the 115 piece Contemporary Youth Orchestra, led by Music Director Liza Grossman.

Both shows were previously sold out, however a limited number of additional tickets have become available for Sunday's 4 p.m. show.

