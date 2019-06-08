Investigation continues after body recovered from Ohio & Erie Canal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A quiet, scenic, wooded area along the Ohio & Erie Canal turned into a sad scene Saturday morning after a body was found floating in the water.

Kayakers found the body around 9:30 a.m. at Dart Ave. and West Thornton Street.

The Summit County Coroner will do an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

The deceased has not been identified as police are currently working to notify the victim's loved ones.

Akron police say it is not the swimmer that has been missing in the area for a week.

Just four days ago on the Cuyahoga River, also in Akron, another group of kayakers were looking for Catalino Hernandez, 24, who disappeared while swimming Sunday near Cascade Valley Metro Park. Instead that group found the body of a man who was stuck to some tree branches. He has been identified as Ratna B. Mahat, 62, of Akron. Meanwhile, the search for Hernandez continues.

