Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham dies

Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham has died, the former Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

Rodham was Clinton’s youngest brother, and was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s daughter Nicole Boxer.